Here’s what school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

YAKIMA, WA - While each school district is adjusting to fit their needs, some are finalizing their plans and few are still waiting to hear from parent's feedback.
The Yakima School District has an update on their website on what the reopening process will look like for the fall. The district has moved up the timeline for issuing learning devices to every YSD student. They will be a "1-to-1" district.
Students have several options, inducing in-person, remote and hybrid learning.
The first option is to be "100% Online." This means families who enroll for this plan will remain in an online environment for the entire semester. Students will have a online teacher to provide instruction and support.
Depending on the county's reopening phase, students may also have the option to learn from home virtually every day with until partial in-person learning can resume.
Another option is for students to do hybrid learning. This means students will attend school in-person for part of the week and online for part of the week.
For certain grade-levels and student populations, which is yet to be determined, students will have the option to have in-person learning.
All in-person learning will be socially distanced. Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings. The district's final plans for reopening will be released on August 3rd, then it will be sent to the school board for their input.
School districts in Hermiston, Pendleton and Walla Walla are also still figuring out what their reopening plans will look like. Fore more information about the Yakima School District, you can go to their website at yakimaschools.org/reopen.