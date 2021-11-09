WA -With the holidays approaching, many people plan on gathering with their family or people outside their household. That being the case, public health experts recommend getting vaccinated before attending gatherings.
If you haven't already received your first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, it is too late to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving. However, if you plan on getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine you have until November 11 to be considered fully vaccinated by the 25th.
To be considered fully vaccinated it must be two weeks after your second dose of your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after your Johnson and Johnson shot.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann the chief medical officer at Yakima Valley Memorial said even if you aren't fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving, having one dose is better than nothing.
"You know even though you're not considered fully vaccinated, even just initiating it, it only takes a few days to get that initial immunity so just because you can't get fully vaccinated doesn't mean it isn't a good idea to go ahead and get it," Dr. Brueggemann said.
If you plan on getting fully vaccinated by Christmas, you still have time. For the Pfizer vaccine, you need your first dose by November 19 and your second dose on December 10. For Moderna, your first dose needs to be by November 12 and December 10 for the second dose. For Johnson and Johnson, the deadline is December 10.
On November 6, Washington hit a milestone in regard to vaccination by reaching 10 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine administered, however, we aren't out of the woods yet.
Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez the communications director with the Yakima Health District said while they recommend everyone eligible get vaccinated, it is still important to follow other health recommendations during gatherings.
"We do know that the vaccines are safe and effective and we want to encourage anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated but now it's too late to solely rely on the vaccines," Badillo-Sanchez said.
These recommendations include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands and gathering outside if you can.
"We know it is getting cold out but if it is indoors avoid crowded poorly ventilated areas so try to increase that ventilation by opening windows or doors if possible," Badillo-Sanchez said.
Right now, the Yakima Health District is offering the Pfizer vaccine at their mobile vaccination clinics. Pfizer has also been approved for kids as young as five-years-old. If you'd like to get vaccinated you can find those clinics on the health district's website.