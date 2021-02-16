Heritage University announces new mask guidelines on campus, per CDC

TOPPENISH, WA - Heritage University asks that individuals coming onto campus wear a mask that fits snugly against the face without gaps and covers the mouth and nose completely.
The Center for Disease Control, CDC, has posted new guidelines around the use of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"This is especially important while individuals are indoors and around others," said Heritage University in a statement. "Double masking, while not required, can also help prevent the spread of the virus."
Neck gators made of polyester or spandex, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents have been proven by studies to be less or ineffective against preventing the spread of the virus. Because of this, neck gators are not acceptable for use while on campus.
In areas, such as the library and café, no more than two individuals may occupy a large table at one time.
Since consuming food and drinks requires the removal of a mask, food must be consumed in the Café to ensure facilities staff can properly disinfect areas after each use.
Click HERE to see the guidelines provided by the CDC.