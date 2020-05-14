Hermiston couple delivers meals for students that cannot pick up their own

HERMISTON, OR - When schools closed back in March, community-wide worry rose for the kids who depend on school for nourishment. To help fed students who cannot up their own meals, a Hermiston couple decides to step in.
Several school districts in our area decided to open a grab-and-go meal services and others deliver meals using buses.
Hermiston School District came up with a plan for their meal distribution. The district's communication officer, Maria Duron said they know how important it is for students to get their meals.
"We know that this is a hard time, because parents may be laid off from work. This may be their only source of a meal. We are very fortunate that we are able to come together," Duron said.
Duron said in order for students to continue distance learning, they need to have meals. Pat Hughes and his wife, Traci also wanted to help with the food distribution for those who cannot pick them up.
"Whatever children or parents don't come to get their lunches, we get a count for the kids and we just go around and deliver them to their doors to make sure the kids are eating," Pat said.
The couple delivers more than 50 meals daily to the trailer park they both work in. Pat said they care about the kids in the park, because it's their community.
"And the children are like our kids, it helps make sure they are eating," Pat said. "Especially in this time right now."
Pat also said the meals help the parents financially. He wants people to hold. He said everyone is going to get through the pandemic.
"You know if we all stick together, we can make it," Pat said. "We will be fine, everybody will be fine."
If people in the Hermiston community need anything, Pat said they can always come ask for help. For more information on the food distribution at Hermiston School District, you can go to their website at hermiston.k12.or.us.