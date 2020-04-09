HERMISTON,OR- Hermiston High School will highlight high school athletes Friday, April, 10th through the “Be the Light Movement” that has swept the through the United States.
The "Be the Light Movement" is a national movement to uplift student athletes and seniors by lighting up their football fields and tracks.
Kennison Stadium will be lit up at 8:20 p.m. for an hour to display encouragement and appreciation to high school athletes who worked so hard to play their sport part of Hermiston High Athletics, but was not able to due to COVID-19.
The high school is also recognizing seniors during this time to show support for their future.
Hermiston High School discourages community members from gathering at the stadium. School administrators and coaches ask community members to keep these athletes and many others in your thoughts, as schools continue to fight through the challenges of social distancing and the quarantine of 2020.