Hermiston School District allowing all students to return to full-time instruction April 13

HERMISTON, OR – The Hermiston School District is allowing all students to return to school in person full time beginning April 13.
April 12 will be a no school day for Hermiston School District students, as staff prepares for all students to return full time. The new three feet expectation will allow more students in the classroom and building at a time.
HSD planned to return high school students to a hybrid schedule on April 12. However, the updated guidance will allow all students to return full time. Following are the school start and stop times by grade level:
- Elementary: 7:55 am to 2:30 pm, with a 1:45 pm release on Wednesdays
- Middle School: 8:30 am (9:15 am start on Wednesdays) to 3:18 pm
- High School: 8:25 am (9:10 am start on Wednesday) to 3:25 pm
While on campus and in the classroom, students will still be required to wear a mask and frequently wash their hands, as well as follow the new three-foot physical distance requirement. Students may bring a water bottle and backpack to school, which go home with them each day. Buildings will contact families with further specifics.
“This is welcome news, following updated federal guidance,” said Superintendent Dr. Tricia Mooney. “I want to express my gratitude for the community’s support and for everyone doing their part to help keep each other safe and reduce case counts.”