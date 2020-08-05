HERMISTON, OR –After announcing its intent to launch a Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) model for all students this fall, Hermiston School District administrators took the last couple of weeks to further develop the format.
Initial Oregon Department of Education guidance, released in June, offered districts three potential instructional models for 2020-2021: on-site, hybrid, or comprehensive distance learning, with the understanding that districts need to be flexible and plan to use multiple models through the school year to meet evolving health conditions.
The CDL approach is rooted in strong instructional practices, effective educator-student contact time, meaningful peer-to-peer interaction, and equitable learning opportunities. HSD students will receive remote instruction in the comfort of their home, taught by their Hermiston teacher. All course subjects will be available to students with instruction supported by a comprehensive digital curriculum and designed to meet rigorous learning outcomes and state standards. All students will receive teacher-facilitated learning each day, in conjunction with applied learning opportunities, in both synchronous, with direct interaction and at the same time as their peers, and asynchronous, taking place over an elapsed period of time (e.g. email, online discussion forums, message boards, blogs, podcasts, etc.), learning formats. The school day will include time with the teacher for check-ins and peer interactions. Students will receive consistent feedback and assessment of their learning, including letter grades.
CDL is a temporary option, and when Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education guidelines allow, HSD will safely return students to school via a Hybrid Model, with the final goal of returning students to school onsite full time. In the event of another school closure, HSD will return to a CDL model.
“The first day of school is just over a month away, and we are excited to work with students again,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tricia Mooney. “We hold out for the day when we can teach in person, but nonetheless, we are excited to welcome students back to school!”
For families in favor of their student(s) learning remotely, Hermiston Online! is a fully virtual, comprehensive K12 program. Due to a difference in timing for course offerings, students must be enrolled in Hermiston Online! for a complete semester. Maintaining enrollment with the district allows Hermiston Online! students access to all district activities, athletics, clubs, and enrichment opportunities afforded to classroom students. Hermiston Online! students also have access to district programs and resources, including school counseling, nurses, special education and English language development supports, libraries, and the HSD school meal program. Graduating seniors will have access to counseling support for financial aid, scholarships, and post-high school planning.