Hermiston School District to offer hybrid instruction at the secondary level

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&