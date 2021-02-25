Hermiston School District to offer hybrid instruction at the secondary level

HERMISTON, OR – Hermiston School District will expand its hybrid instruction model to the secondary schools, with middle schoolers returning to the classroom on March 22.
The district initially launched hybrid instruction on February 17, with kindergarten and first graders. By March 8, all elementary grades will be in the hybrid model. The expansion is thanks to the fact that case counts in the Hermiston ZIP code and across Umatilla County have declined.
While on campus and in the classroom, students are required to wear a mask. They may bring a water bottle and backpack, which go home with them each day. Buildings will contact families with further specifics.
The hybrid schedule for secondary students will be different than the elementary hybrid schedule. Students living in the walk zone will attend classes in the morning, from 8:25 am to 11:20 am, and students living in the bus zone will attend in the afternoon from 12:30 pm to 3:25 pm. To maximize transportation efficiencies and ensure student safety, bus transportation will be provided in the afternoon. Students will attend in-person Monday through Thursday, and Fridays will be applied learning and instructional supports.
“With case counts continuing to decline, we are excited to open our middle schools and see our students face to face,” said Superintendent Dr. Tricia Mooney. “This wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support and everyone doing their part to help reduce Hermiston ZIP code case counts.”
Should metrics allow, the district plans to offer hybrid instruction to high school students starting April 12.
Hermiston case counts, relative to COVID-19 metrics, are posted on the district website under the HSD COVID Info and COVID Updates menu. Information is updated weekly as it is released.