HERMISTON,OR- The Hermiston School District released a statement on closing schools starting Monday until at least April 1.
Parents and students are to stay home and practice good hygiene.
If students need meals the district has plans to accommodate those in need.
The statement reads:
"Dear Hermiston School District families, Our state is experiencing an unprecedented public health crisis, unlike anything we as educators have seen before. Since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) first emerged in Oregon, we have followed the guidance of our public health officials in taking preventative measures to help keep our students and staff healthy.
As this situation has evolved, recommendations have also changed. At this point, the directive issued by Governor Kate Brown on Thursday March 12, all schools in the Hermiston School District will be closed to students from Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31 with students returning on Wednesday, April 1. All school athletics and activities will be suspended beginning Saturday, March 14 until further notice."
The district will provide meals to children age 18 and under during the closure. Meals will be available at the schools listed below during the following hours:
Breakfast 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Sunset Elementary
300 E Catherine Ave.
West Park Elementary
555 SW 7thSt.
Hermiston High School
600 S 1st St.
The Hermiston School Board will meet to discuss the next steps on Tuesday, March 17, at 12 p.m.
Tricia Mooney, Ed.D. Superintendent, Hermiston School District