Hermiston teacher misses students amid school closures

HERMISTON, OR - While schools around the country remain empty, teachers are left with heartache as they continue to miss their students.
As an educator for many years, one soon-to-be retired teacher from Sunset Elementary school did not know her final year teaching inside a classroom would end so soon.
Susan Scheibner is a second-grade teacher in Hermiston School District. She said the only reason she goes to school now is to gather supplies to help with her lessons.
"But the kids aren't there," Scheibner said. "To be quite honest, it's difficult."
On top of teaching, Scheibner also has the responsibility of her grandson at home. She said it's not easy because she tries to keep him going as well.
"But the connection with the kids is what is so important and when I see their little faces online, it really brings job to my day," Scheibner said.
She meets with her students online once a week and has seen all of her students show up except one.
"And there is only one family that I haven't been able to get a hold of," Scheibner said. "I've been trying to reach out to them, a home visit very soon."
Scheibner loves her students. She said teachers go into teaching so kids could learn from each other. Being away from the classroom has not been easy.
Even though she is retiring this year, she hopes to come back to seeing their faces as a substitute teacher next year.
She believes staying in touch with her students is important especially at this time. For more information on remote learning at Hermiston School District, you can visit their website at hermiston.k12.or.us.