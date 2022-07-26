WASHINGTON-
Vaccine hesitancy remains high, especially among parents deciding whether or not to have their children vaccinated.
The pandemic has impacted everyone, but has not impacted everyone equally. COVID-19 has shed light on existing health inequalities, amplified them, and revealed their causes.
For more information on COVID vaccine equity, engagement, and hesitancy, resources are available on the Washington State Department of Health website https://doh.wa.gov/emergencies/covid-19/vaccine-information/engagement
