OLYMPIA, WA - Last week Governor Jay Inslee announced some changes to the Healthy Washington Reopening Plan. In order for counties to move backwards into Phase 2 they must fail to meet both COVID-19 case counts and hospitalization rates. Prior to the change, counties would have been pushed back if they failed to meet just one of those metrics.
Following the announcement and starting on Friday Pierce, Cowlits, and Whitman counties will be moving back into Phase 2, which means restaurants, gyms, outdoor and indoor sport gatherings will be pulled back from 50% capacity to 25%.
In order to jump back into Phase 3 counties must have less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. And report fewer than 5 new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week period.
Right now local counties Franklin and Yakima are showing high COVID-19 case rates, but both have lower hospitalization rates, keeping them in Phase 3.
State health leaders say they will continue to monitor the situation in all counties and the next evaluation will take place on May 3rd.