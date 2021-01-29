YAKIMA, WA - On Jan. 14 2021 Highgate Senior Living held it's first vaccination clinic for it's staff and residents. Over 50 residents were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine at this clinic. Today we checked in with a few of them to see how they were feeling two weeks later.
The most common side effect reported was soreness in some resident's arms. A couple of people also experienced some tiredness. One of them was employee Susan Brestar.
"I'm feeling really good but the only thing I had was, four times only in the evening, I had weakness and fatigue," Brestar said.
According to Community Relations Coordinator Mandy Ketcham, the other person to experience this was a resident.
"It's not like any other symptoms it's just really some fatigue, but one out of 50 plus residents. That's it," Ketcham said.
The residents I spoke with told me they had no problem getting the first dose. Ninety-seven-year-old resident May Johnson said her niece supported her getting the vaccine. The only symptom Johnson got was she had some soreness in her arm, but she said it was mostly due to her sleeping on that side.
Johnson also said she has no problem getting the second the dose.
"If the second dose is like the first dose, it's fine with me," Johnson said. "I didn't have any ill effects from it."
Two weeks ago, after he was vaccinated, 93-year-old resident Joe Hoffman said getting the vaccine was a blessing. Today, Hoffman still believes this is true.
"Those of us in facilities like this one, gives us something to look forward to more freedom to eventually circulate with our families," Hoffman said.
Hoffman did not experience any side effects from the vaccine and he said he is ready for the second dose.
Highgate will host it's second vaccination clinic for its employees and residents on February 11. They'll have a third clinic for any employee or resident that still needs a second dose in March.