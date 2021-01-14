YAKIMA,WA - Highgate Senior Living received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine today and held a clinic to get their staff and residents vaccinated.
River Village Pharmacy provided the vaccines and administrated them as well. One pharmacist would ask the patient about their medical history and another would prepare the dose. The vaccine took less than a minute to administer to each person.
After people were vaccinated, they were told to wait on the other side of the room for 15 minutes to see if they developed any side effects. While I was there, no one developed any side effects from the vaccine.
Community Relations Coordinator Mandy Ketcham said that the vaccinations seemed to lift everyone's spirits.
"We feel a bit more at ease, not at ease as we're letting our guard down, but we're excited for what's going to come next," Ketcham said. "We're excited to get back to as much normalcy as we can."
Eighty-five year-old resident Marie Snyder said getting the vaccine was easy and it didn't hurt.
"It was beautiful! I've never had a shot like that," Snyder said.
Many of the residents were grateful that they were finally vaccinated. Ninety-three year-old Resident Joe Hoffman said he thanked God that they were able to get the vaccine so quickly.
He also had some advice for people who may be hesitant to get the vaccine.
"You have nothing to be afraid of and everything to gain as far as I'm concerned," Hoffman said.