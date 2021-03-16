WASHINGTON STATE - Washington State Department of Health is testing thousands of coronavirus samples for new COVID-19 variants using a tool they call 'genome sequencing.
Next-generation sequencing is a set of laboratory methods scientists use to scan a virus make-up to determine the “genomic fingerprint” of a virus such as COVID-19, or the set of mutations that make it unique.
When it comes to COVID-19, it's vital to find variants, mutations and try to stop them from spreading.
The DOH officials say the variants are concerning because they spread more easily and quickly, causing more infections of the COVID-19 virus. In some cases, the vaccine is less effective against these variants.
As of last week, the DOH reported all three variants of the coronavirus have been found in Washington state. The variant from the UK (B.1.1.7.), the variant from South Africa (B.1.351), and the variant from Brazil (P.1).
Number of variant cases detected in Washington (through March 10, 2021)
• 99 cases of B.1.1.7 variant have been detected
• 1 case of P.1 variant has been detected
• 5 cases of B.1.351 variant have been detected
Scientists find these variants by testing positive COVID-19 samples using sequencing to look for the variants 'fingerprints.' Multiple laboratories across the U.S. and Washington state conduct these tests.
The state has a goal of sequencing 5% of positive coronavirus tests.
DOH said it publishes weekly coronavirus sequencing variant reports on the agency's website.