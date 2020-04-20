How lenders determine the amount of PPP loans each small business will receive

KENNEWICK, WA - Just as banks started processing loan applications for small-businesses, the federal government's emergency small business lending program ran out of money.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) stopped accepting applications for the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP.
Certified public accountant, Chris Porter said there is a basic equation people are using to determine how much PPP loans a small-business could receive.
Porter said to take your average payroll over the last 12 months or use your 2019 payroll. He recommends to use whichever of those two payrolls is higher.
Then, Porter said you multiply the payroll by 2.5. He said that is the amount of PPP loan you could receive.
If you already received the PPP loan, Porter said you have eight weeks to spend those loan proceeds. In order to get the full forgiveness, he said you need to spend at least 75 percent on qualified payroll expenses.
Porter said the remaining 25 percent or less can be spent on utilities or rent.
"And if you keep your full-time employee headcount, during the eight weeks similar to your headcount last year, then you can have full forgiveness of the loan," Porter said. "In which case the loan becomes a grant from the government."
Porter said the calculation you go through to determine how much PPP loan proceeds independent contractors is different. He says they have had to wait a week late to apply.
For more information on PPP loans, you talk to your CPA or visit SBA on their website at sba.gov.