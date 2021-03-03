TRI-CITIES, WA- Washington teachers and childcare workers are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
All educators and licensed childcare workers are moving up to Washington's Phase 1B-Tier 1 immediately.
This after President Joe Biden called for states to put teachers on the vaccine priority list and to get every educator and child care worker at least one shot of a vaccine by the end of March.
While teachers and educators can start making appointments right away, the state's Phase Finder tool may take time to update and get the needed vaccines out to these groups.
Doctor Amy Person with the Benton-Franklin Health District said there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make sure these vaccines get out to these groups soon.
"This being one of the tools to help teachers be more comfortable getting back into classrooms so that we can across the state see more students back in school," Person said.
Person said local counties are working together on ways to get the vaccines out to educators but vaccine doses are still limited.
"Teachers are now eligible but it doesn't mean we suddenly have all of the vaccine available," Person said.
Person said the news coming out of the White House is they will prioritize sending vaccines to pharmacies in the Federal Pharmacy Program. As for Washington state, they are still unsure how many doses each county will get.
"We don't know how that will affect how much vaccine comes to the state for the state allotment that is sent out to the counties," Person said.
Person said the health district is working with local school districts to set up mass vaccine events at schools for educators to get the vaccine to them faster. She said more information of when these mass vaccine events will be coming soon.
Rob Woodford, Kennewick Education Association president said the move to prioritize teachers and childcare workers were needed.
"I think it's a great step forward for education. Teachers want to be working in a safe environment, they want the kids especially to be in a safe environment and the best way to do that is to get folks vaccinated," Woodford said.
As many teachers and students return to the classroom for in-person learning, safety is at the top of their priority list.
"We're doing the masking, we're doing the social distancing so the next most logical step would be to get folks vaccinated," Woodford said "For those who have wanted to be vaccinated that haven't been in one of the groups that have been vaccinated so far, I think it's going to be a very big relief,"
To sign up and find a vaccine appointment visit the PrepMod website.