How to build your own social bubble

RICHLAND, WA-We're caught in a covid balancing act.
Teeter tottering between staying safe from the corona-virus, while also managing the loneliness that comes with that.
Months of social isolation can impact your mental and physical health.
Studies show that 40 percent of Americans reported symptoms of anxiety or major depressive disorder the week of July 16th to July 21st.
To compare, between January and June last year, only 11 percent had those symptoms.
To help maintain their mental health, people have turned to social bubbles.
A social bubble is when a small group of individuals agree to socialize together during the pandemic.
This only works if you and your social bubble are very upfront about how much you're following the guidelines and if you're all sticking to it long term.
When forming your bubble remember, your bubble includes everyone in your household and all household members of everyone else in the bubble.
So try and keep it small.
Quarantine for two weeks before you start socializing together.
And most importantly, keep it honest and strict to keep your bubble intact.
It's important to note, a safe social bubble is difficult to create but easy to break.