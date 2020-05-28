How to help the homeless during COVID-19

PASCO, WA - While COVID-19 is affecting all of us, one group that is hit particularly hard is the homeless.
Starting the week of May 25, the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission is starting to bring back their current volunteers. The executive director, Andrew Porter said there will be a new orientation for them including new safety guidelines.
"We are going to move in slowly, kind of work our way into it," Porter said.
For the past two months, Porter said the mission has served almost 35 hundred more meals than they normally do. Since the pandemic, they have started doing lunch and dinner to-go meals as well.
"One unfortunate thing we had to do is reduce our capacity here, actually at both our shelters," Porter said. "We are unable to take as many people in."
Porter said that's so people can practice social distancing at their dorms, dining rooms and living spaces.
"Where people line up for meals, you know, we put take down every six feet, that kind of stuff," Porter said. "But its actually been working really well. The guys are really cognise of it and totally understand. Everybody wants to be safe."
The needs at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission always changes. Since they house men, women and children, Porter said they are always in need of food and clothes.
"People bring clothes, but often we do not think about underwear and socks," Porter said.
He said they just received a big supply of socks.
"But underwear, we really need it right now," Porter said. "It's just one of those things people do not want to donate use and I understand that."
Porter said you can get packets of underwear at Wal-mart and Target at low prices and are often on sale. He said any size or gender is accepted.
The non-profit is not accepting new volunteers at the moment. However, if you are able to donate, you are encouraged to donate men, women and children's underwear to the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission.