TRI-CITES, WA - With more people working or learning from home, you need a computer network that's strong enough to support multiple users.
There are many thing you do to optimize your existing WiFi. Geek Squad Agent at Best Buy, Derek Meister said the first thing you can do is to make sure you have a strong enough connection to support multiple users.
Meister said update your firm. He said just like your computer, your router needs a software updates. You can check with the manual or the manufacturer support page.
"It's pretty straightforward, either you have a website you visit that talks to the router or you will have an app from your phone that you can control." Meister said. "In most cases, you will just go and click update firmware, if it doesn't do it automatically."
Meister said this will download security updates, bug fixes and in come cases, performance fixes. He said another thing you can do with your router is have it located centrally in your home.
"One of the important things to remember is the stronger the signal, the faster the connection to that network," Meister said.
Meister recommends placing the router as high as you can, so it gives better alignment of sight. He said there are speed test you can run. He said you can visit sites like Geek Squad, SpeedTest.net and SpeedOf.me to get an accurate reading on your network's performance.
"A lot of cases, they are going to be under that, but if they are significantly lower, you may want to consider contacting your internet service provider," Meister said.
Meister said it may be also time to check with your service provider to upgrade your plan.
"Now might be the time to just upgrade for that little better package, so you can get that best video possible for your kids and they can get that easier learning while you are working," Meister said.
And lastly, Meister said to check your antennas. He said make sure they are tight and not loose.
"Over time they can get loose and they might get disconnected," Meister said. "So just like any other antenna, the better the connection, the faster your connection will be."
Best Buy also has more tech tips for people at home on their YouTube channel. Meister said they also have tips outside of computers, including appliances.