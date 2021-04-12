How to register for COVID-19 Vaccination appointments at Yakima Community Vaccination Center

YAKIMA, WA – Officials are encouraging residents to make their first dose appointments of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC).
On-site registration is available, however, if individuals would like to schedule an appointment, they can visit Prepmod.doh.wa.gov or call 1-800-525-0127, press 7 for Spanish. No documentation or identification is required at this site. Most individuals in Yakima are already eligible to receive the vaccine.
When individuals receive their first dose, they will be given a vaccine card with a date to return for their second dose. It is crucial that individuals schedule their vaccine appointment on the date listed on their card as vaccine ordering is dependent on these dates. On the PrepMod website, it will explicitly state which days the first or second doses are being administered and the type of vaccine being administered that day.
New hours of operation begin April 13, 2021. The Community Vaccination Center will be open every day from 10:00am-7:00pm. Starting April 25, 2021, the hours will expand to 12:00pm-8:00pm every day.
“If you received your first dose of Moderna vaccine at the State Fair Park, you can now start scheduling your second dose appointment," said Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator. "Make sure at least 28 days have passed before your second dose appointment.”
Individuals who need help getting to and from the Community Vaccination Center can call 2-1- 1. Additionally, Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1.
There are two options for a business or organization to request COVID-19 vaccine clinics for their employees, members, etc. The two options are on-site at the Community Vaccination Center located at the State Fair Park or off-site with a mobile team. Businesses and organizations that are interested in scheduling an clinic should email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com. Visit the Yakima Health District website for more information