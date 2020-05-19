RICHLAND, WA - Stay at Home orders throughout Washington are in full effect and large gatherings are still banned.
However, a Richland restaurant had other plans this past weekend.
Concerned viewers sent us a social media post of the large gathering- the video clearly showing nearly 200 people at a parking lot party.
The event was hosted by "3 Eyed Fish" Restaurant in Richland and heavily promoted on Facebook.
The video of the event shows hundreds of locals closely together- not one person social distancing and no one is wearing a mask.
The Richland Police Department says they got calls about this gathering, responded to the event on Friday night and took an informational report.
The police also tell us while they encourage social distancing- they will not be enforcing it.
In a statement sent to NBC Right Now the Richland Police Department wrote:
"RPD encourages members of the public to contact the Washington State Department of Health and the Benton-Franklin Health District with any Coronavirus related concerns."
But Governor Inslee's office told us "all complaints about groups of individuals violating the order should be made to local law enforcement.”
Reps for the Governor also say they will alert the State Liquor and Cannabis Board, and the State Patrol about this gathering.
We also reached out to the State Attorney’s office, who says reporting these businesses on the Governor's website is the best way to stop it.
In fact the State Attorney is in the process of suing a number of Washington businesses, who are actively endangering public health and refusing to comply with state orders.
The Benton and Franklin Health District say while the gatherings are beyond their jurisdiction- staying home is vital to getting things back to normal.
"We realize that there’s a fatigue right now with the restrictions but for the stake of themselves their families, their neighbors and friends.. We would hope that people would continue to follow the Stay Home Stay Healthy order," said a representative for the Heath District.
NBC Right Now did reach out to the owner of “3 Eyed Fish” multiple times, spoke with a manager, but the owner never called us back.
If you would like to report a business in violation of Washington's Stay Home Stay Healthy order you can do so by clicking the link below:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/09349a1c56844b539fea1c2cabd16d56