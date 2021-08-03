TRI-CITIES, WA - As COVID-19 rates continue to climb locally and across the nation an increasing number of hospitals are now requiring all employees to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus.
According to American Medical Association about 96% of doctors in the U.S have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, but when it comes to healthcare workers, especially those in rural areas many are vaccine hesitant.
However, leading medical experts and scientists agree the only way to combat the pandemic is for more people to get vaccinated.
The ongoing spread of the highly contagious Delta Variant is directly connected to low vaccination rates, 97% of those who catch the virus, or are hospitalized are reportedly unvaccinated.
To help combat the spread an increasing number of hospitals across the nation are now requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
But how about locally? A rep for Kadlec sent us a statement reading:
"With increasing COVID-19 cases, we’re seeing other health systems, industry leaders and public health authorities issue new and revised COVID-19 recommendations and protocols. As we’ve done throughout this crisis, we thoughtfully evaluate public health guidance and monitor what others in the industry are doing to help inform our ongoing COVID-19 precautions and processes. We take the time to convene and consult with leaders, experts and caregivers to fully assess these recommendations and best practices before putting anything new or different in place. If we’re in a place to adjust our protocols, we do so in line with local, state and federal public health guidelines, and ensure steps are in place to support the changes, including communicating with our caregivers.
At this time, we don’t require caregivers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, similar to the annual flu vaccine, we do have a caregiver COVID vaccination policy that requires caregivers and providers to participate through proof of vaccination or a written declination. Our COVID-19 vaccination policy may change over time, as we continue to learn more about the virus, instances in our communities continue and public health recommendations evolve. We are seeing vaccination mandates across the health care industry and it’s something we’re monitoring closely.
We encourage those who are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to get vaccinated."
NBC Right Now also asked Kadlec about the number of vaccinated healthcare workers at their hospitals, however, they did not provide a response.
As for other local hospital leaders like Trios and Lourdes, we are waiting to hear back, and will continue reaching out until we get a response.