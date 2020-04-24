Residential construction to resume, following Covid-19 safety precautions

OLYMPIA, WA-Governor Jay Inslee announced Friday the first step in his plan to reopen the economy, restarting some construction that was halted when the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" plan went into effect. Construction sites will still have to adhere to guidelines that strive to flatten the curve of Covid-19.

"It's a great day for all of those who have been sitting on the sidelines and attempting to persuade the Governor to exempt their project to be able to get into those homes." Said Jeff Losey, Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities. "It allows some certainty in construction projects that had already been started."

A look at some of the requirements: a safety plan to limit the spread of coronavirus that includes physical distancing and personal protective equipment for workers. A plan for controlling Covid-19 outbreaks should they occur, and written notice of work to be performed at the jobsite. this will all be overseen by a Covid-19 site supervisor. these are the requirements that builders plan to follow when they get back to work.
 
"Everybody that's going back, their every intent is to follow the letter of the state. What's been clarified in the stage one construction restart today, that's what they're gonna do," Losey said.

