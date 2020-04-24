OLYMPIA, WA-Governor Jay Inslee announced Friday the first step in his plan to reopen the economy, restarting some construction that was halted when the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" plan went into effect. Construction sites will still have to adhere to guidelines that strive to flatten the curve of Covid-19.
"It's a great day for all of those who have been sitting on the sidelines and attempting to persuade the Governor to exempt their project to be able to get into those homes." Said Jeff Losey, Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities. "It allows some certainty in construction projects that had already been started."