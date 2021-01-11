Inslee signs Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery proclamation

OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee signed the "Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery" proclamation, which he had initially announced last week.
The new plan, which follows a regional approach, will ease some restrictions while focusing on the health and safety of all Washingtonians. The plan outlines the metrics that will be used to determine phases for each region, and the Department of Health will evaluate these metrics weekly and will announce any changes to current phase status every Friday.
"Our primary concern throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been the health and safety of all Washington residents," Inslee said. "This plan continues those efforts, and puts us on a path towards recovery. I'm thankful that people across our state have demonstrated their compassion for others by social distancing, masking up and avoiding gatherings. Our efforts have saved lives, but we're not done yet. Every single choice we make in the coming weeks and months could ensure that more people are able to see this pandemic through."
The proclamation is effective immediately, and extends through the COVID-19 state of emergency.
