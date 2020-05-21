'It's disheartening and definitely heart breaking for the athletes': thousands of dollars worth of Special Olympics equipment stolen

KENNEWICK, WA - On Monday night, up to $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a storage unit in Kennewick. The equipment belonged to Special Olympics athletes, and they are asking for your help to replace it.
According to Kennewick police, someone broke into the storage unit on West Canal Drive by removing the lock. The equipment stolen includes bicycles, skis, and snowboards custom made for people with special needs. It’s all used for summer and winter competitions.
“[It] definitely [is] disheartening and definitely heart breaking for the athletes. They’re very worried. They’re worried about being able to bike. They worked hard to get their equipment,” Special Olympics Area Director, Donna Tracy said.
Tracy said most of the equipment was bought through fundraising.
She added that about 75 athletes were impacted. Because this equipment is designed for those with special needs and can be costly, she says the best way to help is to donate money.
If you know who is responsible for this crime, contact Kennewick PD.
If you would like to donate, you can contact The Arc of Tri-Cities at (509) 783-1131 or reach out via Facebook at the Special Olympics Washington Tri Cities area page.