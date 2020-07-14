Just Joel's opts for takeout only during pandemic

KENNEWICK, WA - While some restaurants are back to serving customers on the patio, others are opting out to keep the community safe.
In Phase 1, restaurants were only allowed to do take out or delivery. In Phase 1.5, restaurants can have 50% capacity outside.
While some businesses cannot open until Phase 2, others have started to slowly reopen. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's restaurant, said Phase 1.5 caught him by surprise.
"Then suddenly 1.5 came out of nowhere, it was like out of nowhere," Joel said.
Joel said he was at home when he heard about Phase 1.5.
"1.5 starts at midnight. 'What's 1.5?' I didn't even know. So I had to go look it up," Joel said. "I did the little pledge with Benton-Franklin Health Department. Then, I printed off the thirteen page document. And I started to go through it, started looking at the things I needed to do. And I was like, 'naw man.' I'll wait. I'll be patient."
As a local restaurant owner, he said he will continue to stay in Phase 1 until our local coronavirus numbers go down.
"I need to protect my employees. I need to protect myself. I need to protect my community and I need to think about the businesses that aren't open still," Joel said. "If you are open, do your thing."
When we enter Phase 2, Joel said he will serve customers at every table he had outside. For now, Joel said he will follow the guidelines set by the Benton Franklin Health Department.
"Great men and women work at the Benton Franklin Health Department. You put that in there," Joel said. "They are our heroes. They are here saving our lives. That's their job. Their job is to help."
Joel said he is responsible for keeping staff and customers safe.
"I have a lot of customers and all restaurants have customers that we are responsible for to make sure that they don't catch this thing," Joel said.
He said some people are not really paying attention.
"There is businesses that cannot even open yet until Phase 2. We need to do our part to make sure these numbers comes down. So people can open their businesses back up. People are losing their businesses right now, people have already lost their businesses," Joel said.
Ultimately, Joel said his decisions throughout the pandemic are coming out of love for our community.
"I love you, because you love me. We got this. You got me, we got you," Joel said. "I am proud to be from the Tri-Cities and let's do this."
Joel said he understands restaurants can be hot spots in a global pandemic. That's why he's decided to be extra cautious.