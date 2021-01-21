Kadlec Healthplex holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic, by appointment only

RICHLAND, WA - Kadlec, in collaboration with Benton Franklin Health District and Tri-Cities Community Health, announces a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, January 22 at Kadlec Healthplex .
The vaccination clinic is open to community members who meet Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 eligibility, including people age 65 and older and those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household.
Vaccine doses are limited and will be distributed by appointment only. Kadlec will not be able to accommodate any walk-in appointments.
To learn more and to schedule an appointment, please click HERE.