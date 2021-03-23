Kadlec is hosting two COVID-19 Vaccine clinics this week

RICHLAND, WA - Kadlec is teaming with BFHD for two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.
The first clinic will be held this Thursday, March 25; the second, this Friday, March 26.
Both clinics will be held at the Kadlec Healthplex for community members who meet Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2 eligibility, as defined by the WA State Department of Health.
- 240 doses Moderna vaccine doses available Thursday
- 800 doses Pfizer vaccine doses available Friday
All are distributed by appointment only: NO WALK-INS. To learn more and to schedule an appointment, please:
- Visit Phase Finder to confirm your eligibility. Follow the prompts and answer the questions to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine in the current phases. Please print your eligibility confirmation.
- After confirming eligibility, check for available reservations here: Kadlec Vaccine Clinic Appointments
- Bring printed eligibility and consent form to your appointment.