Kadlec is now scheduling 800 COVID-19 vaccines for Saturday's clinic

RICHLAND WA - Kadlec is offering 800 COVID-19 vaccines during their community clinic Saturday, March 20.
The vaccination clinic is open to community members who meet Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2 eligibility, as defined by the WA State Department of Health.
All doses will be distributed by appointment only. Kadlec will not be able to accommodate any walk-in appointments.
To schedule an appointment:
- Visit Phase Finder to confirm your eligibility. Follow the prompts and answer the questions to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine in the current phases. Please print your eligibility confirmation.
- After confirming eligibility, click Here to view available appointments.
- Bring printed eligibility and consent form to your appointment.