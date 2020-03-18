RICHLAND, WA - With COVID-19 circulating in its community, Kadlec is taking steps to ensure the safety of its patients and its facilities in order to care for as many COVID-19 patients as possible.
To preserve capacity to meet the acute health care needs of its patients, Kadlec will temporarily stop elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries for non-life threatening and nonurgent care at its hospital campuses, effective Thursday, March 19. This applies to procedures at the hospital campus as well as the Tri-Cities Regional Surgery Center and Kadlec Ambulatory Surgery Center.
This action is directly related to its efforts to effectively respond to COVID-19 care and prevention. Kadlec recognizes that this is difficult news for patients affected by the delay. Patients who are impacted are being contacted and will be rescheduled.
Kadlec's care teams are working with patients to reschedule elective surgeries. Kadlec patients who currently have elective surgeries scheduled will be contacted to reschedule their procedures. For more COVID-19 information please visit there website.