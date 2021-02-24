KENNEWICK, WA- The mass vaccination site in Kennewick is catching up after winter weather caused delivery delays for COVID-19 vaccine doses leaving many appointments canceled last week.
Site organizers said crews were able to vaccinate 1,700 people Wednesday and for the rest of the week they are hoping to administer even more.
Jon Funfar, PIO for the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team said what's different about this week is the priority for those who need the second dose.
"We're hoping to be caught up by Saturday. The site will be open through Saturday so we're hoping to be caught up from last week- this week," Funfar said.
This week over 9,000 doses are expected to be delivered to the Kennewick site. Most of which are Pfizer. For the Moderna doses, they're expecting far fewer.
"At least in the first part of the week have been concentrating on the Pfizer vaccine... Friday and Saturday we will have 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for those who got their first Moderna shots here at the very beginning of the site back in January," Funfar said.
The 500 Moderna vaccines will be administered Friday, February 26, and Saturday, February 27, for those who received their first Moderna vaccine dose at the site. At this time, online PrepMod slots for these second Moderna shots are filled.
Funfar said they are making it a priority to only vaccinate people who received their first dose at the site. For those waiting on their second dose from the mass vaccination site, he says it's best to make an appointment.
"If they absolutely can't get a PrepMod time, the standby line is available but we are encouraging folks to use PrepMod first," Funfar said.
For the appointment, people will need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their second vaccination appointment. The front of the card indicates the date of their first vaccination, vaccination site, and which brand of the vaccine was received (Moderna or Pfizer).
"So far it's been going very quickly so not a lot of wait time but be prepared for a little wait as well," Funfar said.
If individuals cannot find their vaccination card, they may be able to access their vaccination record through the Washington State Department of Health’s online immunization records system: https://wa.myir.net
People looking for more information on vaccination appointments can use the PrepMod online system (https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/) or call (800) 525-0127, then press #.