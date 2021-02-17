Kennewick Mass Vaccination site closed due to delivery delay

KENNEWICK, WA – Due to a shipment delay, the Mass Vaccination Site at the Benton County Fairgrounds will be closed through the weekend.
The Centers for Disease and Prevention says the weather is impacting operations at both airports and the point of origin for the vaccines.
Those that made appointments for their second Pfizer vaccine this week will be contacted by email to reschedule their appointments for next week. They will be provided a private link to reserve an appointment time in PrepMod.
The site will continue to receive allotments for second dose Pfizer vaccinations in the coming weeks. The “minimum” timeframe to receive a second Pfizer dose is 21 days. If someone cannot make an appointment at the 21-day minimum, it is still safe and effective to get the second vaccine up to 42 days after the first dose.
For those who received a Moderna vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds on January 25, appointments will be available for next week. We anticipate those appointments will be in PrepMod by Friday, February 19. Participants need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card they received with their first vaccination, to their second vaccination appointment. The front of the card indicates the date of the first vaccine and which vaccine received (Moderna or Pfizer).
Individuals who have not received their first vaccine will not be vaccinated on days allocated for second dose appointments only.