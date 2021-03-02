Kennewick Mass Vaccination site now accepting first-dose appointments

KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Site will now accept appointments for first doses of vaccine beginning Tuesday afternoon March 2, 2021.
The site will accept appointments Tuesday until 2:00 PM. Additional appointments for first doses are available through Saturday.
Individuals need to confirm they qualify for the vaccine by completing the Phase Finder and then register for an appoint at PrepMod online system. If an individual is unable to register for an appoint, they can proceed directly to the site to register in person but must bring their proof they qualify for the existing phase.
Additionally, the site still has appointments available throughout the week for second doses of Pfizer only. Those individuals need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their second vaccination appointment. The card's front indicates the date of their first vaccination, vaccination site, and which brand of the vaccine was received. If individuals cannot find their vaccination card, they may be able to access their vaccination record through the Washington State Department of Health's online immunization records system: https://wa.myir.net
The Site will continue to have a holding line for those seeking vaccinations but do not have an appointment. The holding line provides an opportunity to utilize the remaining vaccines for the day due to appointment no shows.
The Site will be open 9 am to 2 pm Tuesday, March 2, through Friday, March 5, then 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, March 6.