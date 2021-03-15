KENNEWICK, WA - While there are a number of different reports and first hand accounts on social media about how the standby line works at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site, reps for the site tell NBC Right Now the standby line is only for people who are eligible within the states' tier system.
"The standby line usually opens around noon, and it’s only for people who are eligible under the current phase... So, you still have to bring your phase finder paperwork with you, or screen shot from your phone, and if we have vaccines left at the end of the day they’ll take those people and put them through," said Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Benton County Mass Vaccination Center.
However, starting on Wednesday the number of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to anyone over the age of 16 with underlying conditions such as pregnancy, and those who have a disability that puts them at high risk for complications from the virus.
It will also include all agriculture workers, food processing plants, grocery stores, prison workers, public transit and fishing crews.
Shearer also says the best way to make sure you get your dose is to make an appointment through PrepMod. According to Shearer there are plenty available appointments for those who are eligible.
And as for those who are not eligible but want a vaccine he says, "I know it’s frustrating for everybody, the people that want it, really want it right now and I understand that. But, we just don't have enough vaccine out there to take care of everybody right now. So as we, ya know, work our way through those phases this week we seem to have some open slots still... that's kinda the indication that it’s time to move on to the next phase," Shearer told NBC Right Now.
The Benton County mass vaccination site also says in anticipation of all those who are now eligible the public can expect new hours starting next week, however they are still working out those details.