KENNEWICK, WA – Appointments for next week will be accessible for anyone eligible for the second dose in the coming week at the Kennewick Mass Vaccination site beginning Friday afternoon, February 12.
Those who received their first dose at the Mass Vaccination Site at the Benton County Fairgrounds are encouraged to make their second dose appointment in PrepMod.
Vaccine demand throughout the state continues to significantly exceed availability. It will be important that those making appointments in PrepMod, select the appointment for the proper vaccine.
Participants need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card they received with their first vaccination, to their second vaccination appointment. The front of the card indicates the date of the first vaccine and which vaccine received (Moderna or Pfizer).
The site has not been allocated enough vaccinations to deliver both first and second dose vaccinations at this time. For the coming weeks, the site will focus on the Washington State Department of Health’s priority of administering second doses.