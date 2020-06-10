Kennewick police clarify misinformation about protests and public safety

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police are dispelling rumors and misinformation going around about recent protests and a local group of armed citizens called "Defend the Tri."
Lt. Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department said there is a lot of misinformation going on is about the protests, demonstrations and people being bused in to cause problems. He said that is not true.
Kennewick Police said the protests over the weekend went really well, all things considered.
"I think the press conference did help expel some ideas on what was going to happen and make people feel more comfortable," Lt. Clem said.
Lt. Aaron Clem said they did have a couple of incidents occur, but nothing too bad. As far as the press conference held a day before the protest, he said everybody who spoke has the same goal in mind, which is public safety.
"Safety and security of our citizens, safety and security of our business owners and of our businesses in general," Lt. Clem said.
Lt. Clem said "Defend the Tri" is one of the several groups. He said "Defend the Tri" has been very forthcoming and transparent.
"And really, at the end of the day, they are no different than any other citizen out there," Lt. Clem said. "Other than, in some instances, they are armed while their standing guard in front a business. And they are doing that nothing more than as a deterrent to people who may want to go out there and damage or break in and steal property from these businesses."
Lt. Clem said they do not have arrest rights or arrest powers. He said they do not have the ability to trespass people from parking lots or the ability to blockade or stop the movements of citizens. He said those are all jobs the police is responsible for.
"So really, they are a deterrent and they are eyes on the situation or eyes on a property with a cellphone," Lt. Clem said. "So if something happens, they can call us and we can come and do our job, if we aren't already there."
The Kennewick Police Department did not request "Defend the Tri" to protect local business. Lt. Clem said the organization collaborates with the business on their own. He said he knows "Defend the Tri" gets requests from people to help protect their business.
"And these people are working with them, we are just collaborating with them, in the effort to make sure that they know what their limitations are, what they can and cannot do on the law," Lt. Clem said.
For more information on the Kennewick Police Department and public safety, you can go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/Kennewickpolice.