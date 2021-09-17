Kennewick Schools and Safeway offering 25 opportunities to get vaccinated

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District and Safeway Pharmacy are partnering to provide on-site vaccine clinics to staff and the community.

Vaccines available include the Flu, Tetanus, COVID-19 (Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer is available for 12+), High Dose Flu (Available for 65+), Pneumonia (Available for 65+ or have a doctor’s note), and Shingles (Available for 50+ or have a doctor’s note).

Here is a list of the vaccine clinics:

Monday, September 20th

  • 2:30 PM - Administration Center

Wednesday, September 22nd

  • 7:15 AM - Southridge High School
  • 9:15 AM - MTS Building (staff only)
  • 2:30 PM - Chinook Middle School

Thursday, September 23rd

  • 7:15 AM - Southridge Elementary
  • 3:00 PM - Canyon Elementary

Monday, September 27th

  • 2:30 PM Desert Hills Middle School

Tuesday, September 28th

  • 7:15 AM - Kamiakin High School
  • 10:30 AM - Tri-Tech Skills Center
  • 3:15 PM - Westgate Elementary

Friday, October 1st

  • 7:15 AM - Park Middle School
  • 2:00 PM - Vista Elementary School

Monday, October 4th

  • 3:15 PM - Kennewick High School

Wednesday, October 6th

  • 7:15 AM - Cottonwood Elementary

Monday, October 11th

  • 2:30 PM - Highlands Middle School

Tuesday, October 12th

  • 7:15 AM - Amon Creek Elementary
  • 3:15 PM - Cascade Elementary

Friday, October 15th

  • 7:15 AM - Washington Elementary 
  • 3:15 PM - Fuerza Elementary 

Monday, October 18th

  • 3:15 PM - Eastgate Elementary

Wednesday, October 20th

  • 7:15 AM - Edison Elementary
  • 3:15 PM - Horse Haven Hills Middle School

Thursday, October 21st

  • 7:15 AM - Sage Crest Elementary 
  • 3:15 PM - Lincoln Elementary

Monday, October 25th

  • 2:30 PM - Legacy High School

Tuesday, October 26th

  • 7:15 AM - Delta High School

All vaccine clinics are open to the public unless noted otherwise. No appointments are required. Please remember to bring your insurance card, if available. Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal parent/guardian.

If you have questions about vaccinations, call Safeway at (509) 783-9562 and select option 5 for the Pharmacy.

