KENNEWICK – This morning, Kennewick School District officials announced their schools would accept at-home COVID-19 test results. Students can submit their COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test results through their PowerSchool portal.
The change, according to the press release, is meant to efficiently increase the rate at which staff and students return. High-risk activities like athletics still require screening tests and will not accept at-home test results.
To submit results in PowerSchool, go to the menu on the left side and click Forms. Then select “KSD Home Rapid Testing Attestation Form.” Fill out the form, then submit.
Positive results should still be reported to the Benton-Franklin Health District.