Kennewick schools switch to 5-day quarantine and other updates

KENNEWICK – This morning, Kennewick School District sent out “Health and Safety Updates” regarding K-12 school requirements related to COVID-19, with multiple protocol changes effective immediately. The changes were made in accordance with Benton-Franklin Health District updates and Washington State Department of Health updates earlier this month for K-12 isolation, quarantine and/or testing requirements.
Following the CDC recommended quarantine time being cut in half, many organizations nationwide have begun switching to a five-day quarantine protocol. Kennewick School District has officially joined the schools requiring only a five-day quarantine under certain conditions.
Staff and students who have tested positive for COVID-19 can return five days after symptoms start, or five days after a positive result for those without symptoms. However, they can only return if symptoms are fully gone and resolved, with no fever in the 24 hours prior. Using fever-reducing medications does not constitute as 24 hours without a fever.
If all of these requirements are met, positive individuals may test on the fifth day. If the test is positive, they will continue quarantine through the ten-day period. If the test is negative, they can return to school.
After returning to school, a mask should still be worn until ten days have passed. This includes during extracurricular activities, athletics, in class and out. Anyone who was positive should also continue monitoring for symptoms through the ten day period.
In the case of a severely ill or severely immunocompromised person testing positive, the quarantine and other protocols will likely vary. They may be asked to isolate for up to 20 days. Anyone with accommodations allowing them at school without a well-fitted mask or approved face shield with extra coverage will have to quarantine for ten days.
The updates also provide parameters for what constitutes as a close contact exposure and Test to Stay Program eligibility.
“Kennewick School District is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for our students and staff,” said Robyn Chastain, KSD’s executive director of communications and public relations. “We appreciate everyone’s diligence following the state’s requirements. The district will continue to communicate with our students, families and staff any updates as information is made available.”