Kennewick's Mass Vaccination site is number 1 in vaccines administered last week

KENNEWICK, WA - According to the Washington State Health Department, the Kennewick Mass Vaccine Distribution Ste at the Benton County Fairgrounds administered the most COVID-19 vacancies in the state last week.

The Kennewick site alone gave 3,817 COVID-19 vaccines to community members in Benton and Franklin Counties. The total numbers of vaccines distributed last week are as follows:

3,060 in Ridgefield

2,509 in Spokane

1,550 in Wenatchee

"Even with the rough initial roll out last week our Kennewick vaccination site administered more vaccines than anywhere else in the state," posted the Kennewick Police Department on Facebook. "Vaccines have arrived for this week and we are ready to go tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM."

If you or someone you know would like to get their COVID-19 vaccine, click the link below