Kittitas County closes their COVID-19 vaccine wait list due to surge in registrations

ELLENSBURG, WA - The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) has temporarily closed the COVID-19 vaccine wait list due to a surge in registrations.
Monday, the wait list spiked to over 100,000 registered. Kittitas County only has a total population of 48,140 residents according to the Office of Financial Management. The IMT is working to troubleshoot this problem and will notify the public when the issue is resolved.
Last week the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) administered 2,165 COVID-19 vaccinations between our two county locations. IMT clinic plans will be adjusted for this week, since the majority of our county order for vaccine was denied; state supply was not available. Kittitas County immediately requested the doses again, so that we can continue our vaccination efforts. Already scheduled appointments are not changing, but fewer doses will be available in Cle Elum than previously anticipated.
Currently, Kittitas County has 132 active cases and a decreasing incident rate of COVID-19. On February 3rd, all Long-Term Health Care facilities will have received their second COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccination data is now available via DOH at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/DataDashboard....
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov.
If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine call 509-933-8315 or if you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.