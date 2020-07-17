KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) continues its response to the increase in cases associated with Long Term Care Facilities (LTCF) in Ellensburg.
The positive case numbers for Meadows Place and Pacifica Senior Living (Pacifica) have not changed. Pacifica conducted retesting today, July 17th.
All LTCF in Kittitas County have been preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 cases within their facilities for months. Each LTCF has a COVID response and isolation plan and have worked closely with the IMT while developing those plans. We are all working together to ensure the continued safety of your loved ones. All patients are currently stable.
In order to stay in phase 3, this is what must happen:
- Wear a mask when you go out in public or are around others
- Continue social distancing
- Find alternatives for meetings, events, or social gatherings. Gatherings are a major cause of our community’s dangerous increase in cases
We are all in this together and we each have an active role to play for the county to continue moving forward.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.
Kittitas County, from the Cascades to the Columbia, and online at http://www.co.kittitas.wa.us