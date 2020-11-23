Kittitas County COVID-19 contact tracing and disease investigation prioritizes high case volume

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kittitas County, the contact tracing and disease investigation team is prioritizing efforts and adapting current response protocol.

Individuals with positive test results for COVID-19 is prioritized to receive daily contact. Most individuals who are identified as close contacts will receive initial notification; however, close contacts will no longer receive daily contact during the 14-day quarantine period, unless that individual is at high risk.

  • If you have a positive test, the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) will notify you via phone.  After initial notification, you will receive a daily phone call to check in on you regarding your health and any needs you may have while staying home.
  • If you are a close contact, you will receive initial notification via phone with confirmation of a close contact and instructions on staying home to reduce the risk of exposing others for 14 days.
  • If you are a close contact who is high risk (pregnant, over 65, immune compromised), you will receive initial contact from KCPHD via phone and further contact during the 14 days of quarantine.
Individuals who are positive with COVID-19 or who have been notified as a close contact can always call the front desk at KCPHD.  
 

