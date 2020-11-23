Kittitas County COVID-19 contact tracing and disease investigation prioritizes high case volume

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kittitas County, the contact tracing and disease investigation team is prioritizing efforts and adapting current response protocol.
Individuals with positive test results for COVID-19 is prioritized to receive daily contact. Most individuals who are identified as close contacts will receive initial notification; however, close contacts will no longer receive daily contact during the 14-day quarantine period, unless that individual is at high risk.
- If you have a positive test, the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) will notify you via phone. After initial notification, you will receive a daily phone call to check in on you regarding your health and any needs you may have while staying home.
- If you are a close contact, you will receive initial notification via phone with confirmation of a close contact and instructions on staying home to reduce the risk of exposing others for 14 days.
- If you are a close contact who is high risk (pregnant, over 65, immune compromised), you will receive initial contact from KCPHD via phone and further contact during the 14 days of quarantine.