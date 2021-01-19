Kittitas County COVID-19 Vaccination Update

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County has received additional COVID-19 vaccine. To date, Kittitas county has received one thousand doses of Moderna vaccine.
Kittitas County officials anticipate that they will be receiving one thousand additional doses of Pfizer Tuesday. The Incident Management Team (IMT) plans to distribute all two thousand doses in vaccine clinics in upper and lower county beginning January 26th through the 29th. Appointments will be mandatory.
The IMT is working on the scheduling system for those appointments and the scheduling information will be released this week. Currently, they are not taking appointments. When the scheduling system is released, information will be provided on the Kittitas County website, Kittitas Valley healthcare’s website, along with notifications on the radio and social media.
There is now a COVID-19 vaccine phone line available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine at 509-933-8315. This is not a scheduling portal and the vaccine phone line does not maintain a list of those individuals who would like the vaccine. The vaccine phone line will be staffed 9 am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, for general questions.
Any additional locations with COVID-19 vaccine available to the public in Kittitas County will be listed at https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/Immunization/VaccineLocations.
Kittitas County received the one thousand doses of Moderna vaccine through Mason General Hospital as a result of our efficient distribution of the vaccine. Rather than send vaccine back to the state, Mason General agreed to provide the one thousand Moderna doses to our county.
