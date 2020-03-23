KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - 03/23/2020 - The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) was notified of a fifth patient who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a 59 year old male. The patient is stable, but the individual’s household members are also sick at this time.
“We will no longer be sending out press releases in the future for additional positive tests in Kittitas County,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “We will continue to provide information to the public, but with community spread, positive test results will be more common and not everyone from the general public will be tested for COVID-10. “
Testing priorities will be for people who are high risk, healthcare workers, or others designated by the Health Officer. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has guidance for people who have symptoms, people who have been exposed, and people who have received positive test results for COVID-19 at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
In order to combat community spread, we are asking all Kittitas County residents to stay at home. We ask that you prepare for increasing restrictions. For example, as of March 22, the Yakima County Health District implemented a health order requiring all residents stay home.
If you have symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath and you are in the high risk population (over 60, pregnant, underlying health conditions), please contact your healthcare provider or the Kittitas Valley Healthcare COVID Clinic at 509-933-8850. If you are experiencing symptoms and not identified as high risk, stay home, drink fluids, rest, and take acetaminophen.