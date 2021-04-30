Kittitas County Incident Management Team has extra vaccine doses available

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) has extra vaccine doses available.
If you would like a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, please call the vaccine question line immediately at 509-933-8315.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to all ages over 16. Please remember that youth under 18 require a parent/guardian present or a completed permission form. The form is available via the Kittitas County incident’s website under the vaccine link.
Additional vaccine appointments can be accessed using the Washington State Department of Health’s vaccine locator tool at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.
