KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Public Heath reports a total of 5 Covid-19 related deaths.
Kittitas County Press Release:
Kittitas County recognizes that every death associated with COVID-19 means that someone in our county has lost a loved one.
We appreciate that what is happening is more than numbers on a data dashboard. We want every individual to be acknowledged and we want the people in our county to know that our thoughts and hearts are with them.
We regret to inform the community that another individual from a Long-Term Care Facility (Prestige) has died as a result of contracting COVID-19. Kittitas County now has 5 deaths associated with the outbreak at our Long-Term Care Facilities.
Please reach out to those individuals and families who are affected. Please continue to follow restrictions and guidelines in place to stay safe from COVID-19.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.