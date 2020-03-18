KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) was notified of a fourth positive test result for COVID-19 in our county. The fourth patient is female and was in close contact with the third patient. At this time, all of the individuals who have tested positive are in stable health.
The fourth patient who is positive worked at Lincoln Elementary School in Ellensburg. The school district is working closely with KCPHD. The patient was asymptomatic while at school, but we will continue to take the highest precautions at this time.
If you are a student or staff at Lincoln Elementary school, you were exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Our request is you immediately quarantine yourself at home for fourteen days from exposure, which ends on March 25th.
“Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff,” says Jinger Haberer, Superintendent of Ellensburg School District. “Remaining calm and following the recommendations of the Public Health Department is the best thing we can do for ourselves, and one another, at this time.”
You do not need to be tested unless you develop symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath. If you do develop symptoms, you should call your local provider or, if you do not have a provider, you can call 509-933-8850. If you have other questions regarding this exposure, please call the Emergency Operation Center at 509-933-8315.
To read more about symptoms and testing, including what to do if you have been exposed, please visit https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus. “When we have community wide spread, we have to be prepared for these moments of potential exposure,” states Dr. Mark Larson, Health Officer. “We are ready to field peoples’ concerns and needs.”
We will provide another update at 12pm today. Please watch our county website along with our social media for more information today at www.co.kittitas.wa.us or Facebook.