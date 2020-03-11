KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash - The Kittitas County Public Health Department says they have been notified of an additional positive test result for COVID-19 in the county. Officials said the 67-year-old female patient who is positive for COVID-19 is being evaluated for hospitalization. The patient is a family member of the first positive case.
“We are coordinating with our healthcare responders and the family to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said.
KCPHD requested testing of the individual because of the close contact and being symptomatic. KCPHD will continue with the investigation, which includes further interviewing to determine the patient’s movements before, during, and after the infectious period.
Health officials said they will continue to notify any individuals who may have been in close contact. “We are at a point where we are likely to recommend some more restrictive interventions in our community,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said. “We will have more information out today and we will notify the public of those changes.”